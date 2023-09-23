Emma Watson hires security team to go back to University for degree

Los Angeles, Sep 23 Actress Emma Watson is heading back to school to chase a degree from Oxford. ...

Los Angeles, Sep 23 Actress Emma Watson is heading back to school to chase a degree from Oxford. The 33-year-old actress who played Hermione Granger in all eight of the blockbuster Harry Potter films, has reportedly signed up for a part-time Master’s degree at Oxford University.

But fellow students might not be able to get very close to the star as she will reportedly be bringing a heavy security presence with her, reports Mirror.co.uk.

Emma, who already graduated from Brown University with a bachelor's degree in English literature in May 2014, will be heading to the world famous university to attend a handful of lectures.

However, it is suggested she will complete most of her degree virtually - while security guards will protect her whenever she does need to go to campus. The Sun reports that the actress is keen to keep herself safe while studying.

A source told the publication: “The course is for older adults and can be done on a part-time basis, which is perfect for Emma’s schedule. She only has to be on site for four or five days a year because she can do the rest of the course online from home.”

"Because she’s a famous actress, she’ll have a security team looking after her whenever she has classes to go to. There have been a few incidents recently and she is taking every precaution necessary to ensure her safety.”

As per Mirror.co.uk, the report of Emma’s new education plans comes after a man was arrested earlier this month after trying to break into her dressing room at a fashion show in New York. The man in question has so far denied criminal trespass and disorderly conduct and his case is due to be heard in a USA court next month.

