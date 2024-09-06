Envoys of five nations present credentials to President Murmu

New Delhi [India], September 6 : Envoys of five nations presented credentials to President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday.

Solomon Islands High Commissioner to India, Anthony Makabo, and Nauru's High Commissioner to India, Kane Amandus, Italy's Ambassador to India, Antonio Enrico Bartoli, Iceland's Ambassador to India, Benedikt Hoskuldsson, and Israel's Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, presented credentials to President Murmu.

The statement shared by Rashtrapati Bhavan reads, "President Droupadi Murmu received credentials from Antonio Enrico Bartoli, Ambassador of the Republic of Italy; Benedikt Hoskuldsson, Ambassador of Iceland; and euven Azar, Ambassador of the State of Israel, at Rashtrapati Bhavan."

"President Droupadi Murmu received credentials from Anthony Makabo, High Commissioner of Solomon Islands; and Kane Amandus, High Commissioner of the Republic of Nauru, at Rashtrapati Bhavan," it added.

President Droupadi Murmu received credentials from Mr Anthony Makabo, High Commissioner of Solomon Islands; and Mr Kane Amandus, High Commissioner of the Republic of Nauru, at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Earlier on August 29, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday received Director General Yaakov Blitshtein of Israel in Delhi where the two noted the development of India-Israel cooperation. He said that they exchanged views on the ongoing situation in West Asia.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Pleased to receive Director General Yaakov Blitshtein of Israel today in Delhi. Noted the continued development of India-Israel cooperation. Exchanged views on the ongoing situation in West Asia."

Earlier in July, President Murmu accepted the credentials from the envoys of South Sudan, Zimbabwe, Spain, and Argentina at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

"The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu accepted credentials from the Ambassadors of South Sudan, Zimbabwe, Spain, and the Argentine Republic at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan today (July 11, 2024)," the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a press release.

The envoys who presented their credentials to President Murmu were Juan Antonio March Pujol, Ambassador of Spain, and the Ambassador of Argentina, Mariano Agustin Caucino.

