EPAA presents its sustainability and environmental diversity efforts at COP28

Dubai [UAE], December 7 (ANI/WAM): As part of its ongoing commitment to support national events related to sustainability and climate action, and with the aim of showcasing its efforts to protect the environment, wildlife, and biodiversity, the Environment and Protected Areas Authority in Sharjah (EPAA) is participating in the 28th United Nations Conference of the Parties (COP28) hosted by the UAE.

The EPAA's participation in this important global event includes hosting a series of dialogue sessions within the blue and green zone of the conference and the UAE pavilion to raise awareness about the EPAA's key programmes and initiatives aimed at protecting the environment, enhancing climate action, mitigating the effects of climate change threatening the planet's safety, and supporting the principle of sustainable development in general.

As part of its activities at the event, the EPAA announced a high-quality partnership to build coral reefs with the aim of restoring marine ecosystems using revolutionary underwater robot technology.

Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, Chairperson of EPAA in Sharjah, emphasised the importance of coordinated efforts and resources to support this important conference and take advantage of the exceptional opportunities it provides to support the sustainability agenda and environmental conservation efforts of the UAE.

She affirmed that the authority has succeeded in becoming one of the most important government entities leading climate action efforts in the UAE, advancing them in line with the directives of Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

This has been achieved through implementing scientific research projects, developing appropriate environmental awareness policies, establishing local and international partnerships, hosting major global conferences and seminars in this field, and applying sustainable development goals to preserve natural environmental resources and ensure their responsible use for the present generation without compromising the rights of future generations.

Planting One Million Trees to Reduce Carbon Emissions

Hana Saif Al Suwaidi stated, "During our participation in COP 28, we are showcasing our most important initiatives and programmes, including the relocation of mature trees in natural environments and the planting of over one million Al Ghaf, Sidr, and Samr, Mangrove trees to contribute to reducing carbon dioxide emissions. In addition, we are presenting the coral propagation initiative in the Sir Bu Nair Island Reserve, which has witnessed over a million coral propagation processes on this island. We will also introduce the efforts of the EPAA's affiliated centers and highlight our participation in supporting the International Convention on Wetlands (Ramsar). The Sharjah emirate is home to three centers that have joined this important global convention: the Wasit Wetland Centre Reserve, the Al Hefaiyah and Mangrove trees protected area in Khor Kalba, and the Sir Bu Nair Island Reserve."

As part of its participation in the event, the EPAA announced a partnership with the Red Sea Company to build coral reefs with the aim of restoring and preserving marine ecosystems using revolutionary unmanned marine robot technology for reef restoration.

This marks a new qualitative step in the efforts to fragment coral reefs capable of adapting to the extreme temperatures characteristic of the region, rapidly populating these fragmented reefs in the UAE's waters.

This technology for building coral reefs relies on pioneering methods to collect unprecedented data in the marine environment through a unique data encoding system integrated within the framework of data recovery using underwater embedded electronic chips.

This method allows for wide and accurate information monitoring, studying the evolution of coral reefs through visual observations, data trends of growth rates, and survival.

Sharjah Strandings Response Program

The EPAA will acquaint visitors at the climate conference with the outcomes of the Sharjah Strandings Response Program, which constitutes a comprehensive initiative encompassing research, monitoring, marine life rescue, and education.

It works on enhancing proper ways to guide policies and evidence-based actions by examining the reptiles, marine mammals, and seabirds stranded. This programme contributes to expanding current knowledge about biodiversity, the environment, and marine animal threats in the Emirate of Sharjah and the UAE in general.

This will support the development of evidence-based conservation measures and policies in the region, in addition to raising public awareness about the importance of conserving species and other emerging issues.

Sharjah and the Environment for a Sustainable Future

Furthermore, the EPAA sheds light on the "Sharjah and the Environment for a Sustainable Future" programme through its participation. This programme addresses the environmental plans that enable the authority to conserve the natural lands and water environments abundant in Sharjah's regions and cities. It also showcases the most important sustainable tourism sites and seeks opportunities for the authority to obtain international agreements. (ANI/WAM)

