Equities gain on Thursday post 4th consecutive session decline
By IANS | Published: December 16, 2021 10:15 AM2021-12-16T10:15:50+5:302021-12-16T10:25:07+5:30
New Delhi, Dec 16 The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) rose in early trade on Thursday after the fourth consecutive session decline since December 10, led primarily by heavy sell-offs.
At 9.30 a.m. the S&P BSE Sensex traded at 58,048 points, up 0.46 per cent.
It opened at 58,245 points from the previous close of 57,788 points.
Till now it touched a low of 58,014 points.
Besides, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 17,373 points after closing at 17,221 on Wednesday.
It traded at 17,301 points, up 0.46 per cent during the early-morning trade session.
Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Wipro, L&T Infotech, and Tech Mahindra were some of the top gainers during the early trade, exchange data showed.
