Equity indices settle high for second straight day

New Delhi, April 21 Indian equity benchmark indices settled in the green for the second consecutive day on Thursday due to buying at lower levels post the recent five session losses in a row.

The Sensex settled at 57,912 points, up 874 points or 1.53 per cent, whereas Nifty at 17,401 points, up 264 points or 1.54 per cent.

Among the stocks, Eicher Motors, Coal India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Adani Ports, and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top five gainers, among the Nifty 50 companies, rallying 4.4 per cent, 4.0 per cent, 3.2 per cent, 2.7 per cent, and 2.7 per cent, respectively.

On the contrary, Cipla, Hindalco, ONGC, Bajaj Auto, and Tata Steel were the top five losers.

"Accumulation seen in some of the big boys which led to the fall during the last one week helped the bulls get back strongly today," said S. Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP securities.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor