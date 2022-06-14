Essar Power strengthens commitment towards health, environment, safety

New Delhi, June 14 Power company Essar Power with over 25 years of track record has once again surpassed its own bench mark in Health, Environment and Safety (HSE) aspects.

The company has achieved a remarkable feat of 6,948 Lost Time Accident (LTA) free days in FY22. It has also taken several initiatives across all its plants to reduce its carbon footprint and transition the existing businesses towards greener and cleaner alternatives.

A Lost Time Accident is essentially an incident that has resulted in an employee needing to miss work due to sustaining an injury while working.

With regard to Health, Essar Power Hazira Complex has taken maximum precautionary measures to protect all its employees at site especially since the outbreak of coronavirus.

To ensure workplace safety, it has also conducted vaccination drives at site for all its employees.On the safety front, Essar Power, Hazira Complex has maintained its excellence in safety management. It clocked 2,256 Lost Time Accident free days and Zero Major Accident for the year 2021-22.

In relation to the environment, it commissioned ECOSTP (Sewage Treatment Plant) of 20 KLD capacity to treat domestic waste water which is reused for horticulture purposes."Under our ESG philosophy, we have identified three themes - Decarbonisation, Decentralisation and Digitisation to reduce our carbon foot print and been in the process of curating a green balance sheet around renewable energy which is in line with Essar's strategy of investing in future-centric businesses which give a superior rate of return within the ESG framework," said Kush S, CEO of Essar Power.

During the last three years, Essar Power has reduced its debt from a peak level of approximately Rs 30,000 crore to Rs 6,000 crore.

Essar Power has a current power generating capacity of 2,070 megawatt across four plants in India and Canada. It recently sold its Mahan Sipat transmission line to Adani Transmission for Rs 1,913 crore.

