EU, African Union put pressure on Niger’s coup leaders to end regime 

Brussels [Belgium], July 30 : The European Union (EU) has decided to cut off financial support to Niger following the military coup there and in a similar reaction, the African Union has also called on the Nigerien military to "return to their barracks and restore constitutional authority," Al Jazeera reported.

Josep Borrell, the head of the EU's foreign policy, said in a statement on Saturday that “In addition to the immediate cessation of budget support, all cooperation actions in the domain of security are suspended indefinitely with immediate effect."

This comes after General Abdourahamane Tchiani, the chief of Niger's presidential guard, declared himself the head of a transitional government on Friday this week straight after his soldiers detained President Mohamed Bazoum on Wednesday.

Borrell further said in his statement that the coup leaders should be held accountable for ensuring the safety of the president and his family.

He also stated that Bazoum "remains the only legitimate president of Niger.

The EU has set out 503 million euros ($554 million) from its budget, according to its website, to enhance Niger's governance, education, and sustainable growth between 2021 and 2024, Al Jazeera reported.

Meanwhile, the African Union asked that the Nigerian military return to their barracks.

Following a meeting on the Niger coup on Friday, the African Union's Peace and Security Council issued a declaration demanding that the military troops "immediately and unconditionally return to their barracks and restore constitutional authority, within a maximum of fifteen (15) days, according to Al Jazeera.

The group said that it “condemns in the strongest terms possible” the overthrow of the duly-elected government.

Prior to the swearing-in of the then-newly elected Bazoum in March 2021, when forces attempted to take over the presidential palace, Tchiani spearheaded the resistance.

The first peaceful transfer of power since Niger's independence from France in 1960, was the pro-West Bazoum election.

The US and former colonial power France view Niger as a crucial partner in addressing security issues in the region. Niger borders seven African nations, including Libya, Chad, and Nigeria.

The Niger Coup has received global condemnation. According to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, "The very significant assistance that we have in place for the people in Niger is clearly in jeopardy."

Additionally, Blinken "lauded Bazoum's contribution to promoting security not only in Niger but also in the larger West African region.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres tweeted, "I condemn in the strongest terms any effort to seize power by force and to undermine democratic governance, peace & stability in Niger. The @UN stands by the Government and the people of Niger."

