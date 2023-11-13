EU calls for pauses in hostilities, establishment of humanitarian corridors in Gaza

Brussels [Belgium], November 13 : The European Union has called for immediate pauses in hostilities and the establishment of humanitarian corridors, the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, said in a statement.

He said that the EU is "gravely concerned" about the "deepening humanitarian crisis" in Gaza.

In the statement, Borrell said, "EU joins calls for immediate pauses in hostilities and the establishment of humanitarian corridors, including through increased capacity at border crossings and through a dedicated maritime route, so that humanitarian aid can safely reach the population of Gaza."

The EU condemned Hamas for using hospitals and civilians as human shields, according to the statement. The EU called on Hamas to immediately release all hostages and called it crucial that the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is granted access to the hostages.

"The EU condemns the use of hospitals and civilians as human shields by Hamas. Civilians must be allowed to leave the combat zone. These hostilities are severely impacting hospitals and taking a horrific toll on civilians and medical staff," Borrell said in a statement.

The EU reiterated its support for Israel's right to defend itself in line with international law and international humanitarian law. In the statement, Borrell stated, "The EU calls for continued, rapid, safe and unhindered humanitarian access and aid to reach those in need through all necessary measures, including humanitarian corridors and pauses for humanitarian needs."

The EU stressed that international humanitarian law stipulates that hospitals, medical supplies and civilians inside hospitals must be protected. It further said that most urgent medical supplies must be provided to hospitals and patients that need urgent medical care need to be evacuated safely. It urged Israel to exercise restraint to ensure the protection of civilians, according to the statement released by Josep Borrell.

Amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, Israel's Defence Forces (IDF) have said that Israeli troops have provided 300 litres of fuel to Shifa Hospital in Gaza for urgent medical purposes.

Taking to X, IDF stated, "Our troops risked their lives to hand-deliver 300 liters of fuel to the Shifa hospital for urgent medical purposes. Hamas forbade the hospital from taking it. Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry has been warning for weeks that its hospitals are running out of fuel. If so, why would they prevent the hospital from receiving it?"

Meanwhile, the IDF said that two more soldiers have been killed while fighting in the northern Gaza Strip, taking the death toll in the ground operation against Hamas to 44, The Times of Israel reported.

The IDF has identified the slain troops as Major Isachar Natan (28) and Staff Sgt Itay Shoham (21), The Times of Israel reported. Both the soldiers were members of the Commando Brigade. Meanwhile, a soldier of the Oketz canine unit was seriously injured during fighting in Gaza on Sunday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor