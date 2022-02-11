EU can consult with Kiev on Nord Stream 2, but decision up to Berlin: Russian Diplomat

The European Commission has the right to consult with Ukraine on the certification of Nord Stream 2, but the final decision is up to Germany, Russian Ambassador in Berlin Sergey Nechaev said in an interview with Sputnik.

"The European Commission has the right to consult with parties whose interests it considers affected. The final decision on certification is made by the Federal Network Agency of Germany," Nechaev said when asked if he sees potential risks for delaying approvals in the fact that the European Commission announced its intention to consult with Ukraine on the certification of Nord Stream 2.

Late last month, the European Commission's spokesperson told Sputnik that the EU body intended to find out Ukraine's opinion on Nord Stream 2 in the process of this project's certification. (ANI/Sputnik)

