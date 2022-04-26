EU expects countries seeking to join bloc to fully implement anti-Russian sanctions

The European Union commends countries supporting sanctions imposed on Russia over its military operation in Ukraine and expects those seeking to become member states to also fully implement them, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said on Tuesday.

"We commend those countries who have implemented EU sanctions against Russia. We further emphasize however that sanctions must continue to be implemented in full. This is what is expected from every country aspiring to become a member of the EU," Metsola said at the EU Meets the Balkans Forum in Sofia.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after recognizing the Ukrainian breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk as "independent republics". Western countries and their allies responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia.

The European Union has vowed to reduce its dependency on Russian energy. On April 8, the bloc announced the fifth package of anti-Russian sanctions, which included a ban on imports of coal and other solid fossil fuels from the country starting from August 2022, a ban on the entry of Russian ships into EU ports and restrictions on Russian and Belarusian road transport companies. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

