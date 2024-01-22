EU foreign ministers to meet Israeli, Palestinian counterparts

New Delhi, Jan 22 EU foreign ministers will hold separate talks with their Israeli and Palestinian counterparts over two-state solution following the rejection of the proposal by the Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, media reports said.

Reports said that at least 27 EU ministers will first meet with Israel’s foreign minister Israel Katz following by a meeting with Palestinian Authority’s top diplomat Riyad al-Maliki.

“Katz and Maliki are not expected to meet each other,” media reports said.

Media report from Middle East said that the foreign ministers of Egypt, Jordan and Saudi Arabia will also hold talks with the European ministers.

On October 7, last year, Hamas attacked the southern parts of Israel killing at least 1200 people, taking over 200 people as hostages. Around 105 Israeli hostages have been already released by the Hamas.

Israel has killed near 25,105 Palestinians since October 7 while injuring 62,681-- mostly infants and women.

