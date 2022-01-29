EU split over scale of military aid to Kiev, Russia sanctions: Polish Prime Minister

The European Union is not unanimous about the scope of military assistance to Kiev or potential sanctions against Russia in the event of escalation around Ukraine, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told the Spanish newspaper El Mundo.

"All EU member countries agree that Ukraine must maintain its sovereignty. The disagreements concern the scope of sanctions against Russia or provision of military support to Ukraine, [those are] the positions that must be agreed at the level of the EU or NATO. We need a strong voice, but not many divergent voices," Morawiecki said on Friday.

He specified that it all is not only about Ukraine's security, as some EU partners think, but about the security of Central and Eastern Europe, as well as of the whole bloc. Morawiecki also criticized the position of Germany regarding Russia as a whole and its refusal to supply Kiev with arms.

"I do not expect Germany to be involved in this conflict if the new government decides so, but if they refuse to help Ukraine, I will ask them to say it out loud. Evasive statements such as 'we will not send weapons to Ukraine because it is a conflict zone' are not a serious policy in the current circumstances," Morawiecki added.

Russia has repeatedly rejected all accusations of its alleged preparations to invade Ukraine and stated that it has not got any intention to attack any country. This "hysteria" was pumped up to cover up Kiev's violations of the Minsk agreements, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said. Moscow also said that it is counterproductive to talk to it in the language of sanctions. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

