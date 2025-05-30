EU urges successful political transition in Bangladesh

Dhaka, May 30 Michael Miller, the European Union's Ambassador to Bangladesh, has stated that the EU wants a successful democratic political transition in the South Asian country, while it is not their role to advocate for holding an "early or late" general elections, local media reported on Friday.

Addressing reporters in Rajshahi, Miller stressed that the EU can bring its expertise to implement reforms in Bangladesh under the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus, highlighting the importance of respecting fundamental rights, the rule of law, and following due process.

“We think any decision on a date for your election is a Bangladeshi decision. It is not for the European Union to have an opinion to press you to hold an early election or late election. It is simply not, it is really not our business. We want your political transition to be a successful transition. We can bring expertise to help implement your reform agenda," Bangladeshi media outlet UNB quoted the EU Ambassador as saying.

Earlier this month, Miller said that necessary reforms should be completed in the country before holding the national polls. He had made these remarks during an interaction with members of the Diplomatic Correspondents' Association of Bangladesh (DCAB) held at the National Press Club in Dhaka.

“We hope that the political parties and the interim government will work together towards reforms,” said Miller. He further said that the EU wanted the election to be held in a free, fair, and credible manner, in keeping with the international standard.

Responding to a question, Miller said that the EU is also interested in providing assistance for elections, once the Bangladesh government decides when to hold it.

Meanwhile, during his ongoing visit to Japan, Chief Advisor Yunus reiterated that the country’s next national election will be held any time between December and June next year.

“Yunus told former Japanese Prime Minister Taro Aso that the election will be held between December and June. He has set a six-month time frame, and the election will be conducted within that period,” said Chief Advisor’s Press Secretary, Shafiqul Alam.

On the other hand, calls for restoration of democracy in Bangladesh have intensified amid a worsening political crisis.

Earlier this week, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) warned that the ongoing turmoil in Bangladesh under the interim government led by Yunus is set to worsen in the absence of any plan to hold elections in the near future.

Additionally, BNP Standing Committee Member Mirza Abbas on Thursday unleashed a scathing attack on the interim government, declaring it "rotten from head to toe".

"This government is decaying from the top; it's rotten all the way to the bottom. They talk of reforms followed by elections. But if they couldn't do it in nine months, they won't do it in nine years or even 90. They should apologise to the nation and step aside," he said addressing a rally in front of the BNP’s central office at Naya Paltan.

Abbas described the interim government as a "colonial regime".

"This is a colonial government. Most of its members, perhaps 90 per cent, aren't even citizens of this country. It was the people and students who protested, but these outsiders are now sitting on our shoulders," the BNP leader added.

The lack of a clear roadmap for reforms and holding elections fuelled a major political unrest in Bangladesh as Yunus held a series of meetings last week with leaders of various political parties who have been questioning his controversial policies and performance of his dubious advisors.

As pressure increased on Yunus, he had earlier expressed his desire to resign out of frustration - a development that had created a huge buzz in political circles across the country.

Bangladesh Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman has stated that the next national election should be held by December and an elected government should be in power by January 1, 2026 after concluding "free and fair" polls.

