European countries "aware of effect of terrorism, that India is suffering": All-Party Delegation member Purandeswari

New Delhi [India], June 8 : All-Party Delegation member and BJP MP Daggubati Purandeswari on Sunday said they received support from all the European nations they visited.

As the delegation arrived at Delhi airport, while speaking to ANI, Purandeswari said that after their delegation, led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, produced evidence, the countries affirmed their support to India.

"Well we have as a delegation led by Ravi Shankar Prasad have been to six countries. These are the European countries and we have spoken to the Government officials, representatives of governments and even Indian Diaspora who are living in other countries. We have also produced evidence of the terrorism that India has been suffering under to the government representatives, the MPs and the officials as well. So they are aware of the effect of terrorism, that India is suffering. After the evidences that have been given to them, they have definitively said to the world that they would stand by India in its fight against terrorism," Purandeswari said.

The Indian Embassy in Germany on Saturday said that the All-Party Parliamentary Delegation concluded its visit to Germany. The delegation successfully conveyed India's firm and principled position against terrorism.

In a post on X, the Embassy stated, "As the All-Party Parliamentary Delegation concluded its visit to Germany, India's firm and principled position against terrorism found resonance across the top political leadership, decision- makers and think-tanks reinforcing depth of the India-Germany Strategic Partnership."

The recent visit by the all-party Group-2 delegation, led by BJP MP Prasad, took place amid growing international concern over terror attacks, notably the Pahalgam incident in Jammu and Kashmir, which has drawn widespread condemnation from global partners.

During their Europe tour, the delegation held key meetings with government officials, parliamentarians, and think-tanks in countries including Germany.

Vice President of Germany's Bundestag, Omid Nouripour, met with All-Party Parliamentary Delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad. He remarked that 'India is the country on earth, for the last decades, which has been most affected by terror attacks... we have to stand at the side of the people in India and help, without any escalation, that the country is kept safe.'

