European Parliament calls on countries to strengthen their climate commitments

Brussels [Belgium], November 8 (ANI/WAM): Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) have underlined that the first Global Stocktake under the Paris Agreement, taking place during COP28, is a key moment to boost collective ambition on climate action and support.

With 56 votes in favour, the Committee on the Environment, Public Health and Food Safety adopted a resolution outlining its calls for action in view of the UN COP28 Climate Change Conference.

The resolution calls on developed countries, including the EU and its member states, to ensure that the annual climate finance goal of 100 billion USD is met in 2023 and to work on a post-2025 goal that would go beyond this amount.

It reiterates Parliament's request for a dedicated EU public finance mechanism to provide adequate support to meet the EU's climate finance commitments.

At COP28, MEPs support a global target to triple renewable energy and double energy efficiency by 2030.

MEPs recall that the climate and biodiversity crises are interlinked and that the goals of the Paris Agreement cannot be met without restoring nature.

The resolution emphasises the importance of protecting, conserving and restoring biodiversity, in particular soils, forests, agricultural ecosystems, freshwater bodies and oceans.

The resolution finally calls for increased efforts globally in a variety of sectors: combating plastic pollution; addressing the climate and environmental impact of the textiles' industry; further reducing methane emissions, emissions from international shipping and aviation, agriculture, defence.

A Parliament delegation will attend COP28, which takes place in Expo City Dubai from 30th November to 12th December. (ANI/WAM)

