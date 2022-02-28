Europeans to 'pay a price' for Russia sanctions: Von der Leyen

New Delhi, Feb 28 European Commission Presidentd, Ursula von der Leyen, has acknowledged that the sweeping sanctions the bloc has imposed on Russia in recent days over Moscow's military operation in Ukraine will have a negative impact on Europeans, too, RT reported.

Responding to a Euronews correspondent's remark on Sunday that "of course Europeans and Europe will have to pay a price for these measures", von der Leyen replied in the affirmative, saying that "every war comes at a cost".

However, according to the official, Brussels is not daunted by the possible economic blowback from the Russia sanctions, and will continue to prop up Ukraine with a "strong solidarity", RT reported.

The EU boss listed the bloc's willingness to take in Ukrainian refugees, the "financial support", as well as the "military equipment support" as proof that the EU is committed to backing Kiev.

The European Commission President also opined that Ukraine shares "EU values" and is defending its "principles".

On Friday, Paschal Donohoe, the Irish Minister for Finance and President of the Eurogroup – a body that is comprised of Finance Ministers of the Euro area – also stated that "there will be economic costs" for Europe which "will emerge over the coming weeks and months". He added that the "impact will be different for different member states".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor