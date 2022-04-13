Ex-French Prime Minister Philippe says Le Pen capable of winning presidential election

Edouard Philippe, the former French prime minister and sitting Le Havre mayor, said on Wednesday that Marine Le Pen, the leader of the far-right National Rally party, should not be underestimated in her chance of winning the second round of the presidential election.

"I think that Marine Le Pen can win the presidential election. Those who said she couldn't win were wrong and also inconsistent. You need to take this election seriously. And the French should be taken seriously," he told the France Inter radio station.

On Sunday, France held the first round of the presidential election. Incumbent President Emmanuel Macron garnered 27.84 per cent of the vote and Le Pen 23.15 per cent, which means they will face one another in a second-round on April 24. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

