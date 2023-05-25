Ex-ISI chief biggest beneficiary of 190mn Pounds corruption: Vawda

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 25 : Former PTI leader Faisal Vawda on Wednesday accused the former chief of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt-Gen (retired) Faiz Hameed of having benefited the most from the corruption case involving 190 million pounds, reported The Express Tribune.

Britain's National Crime Agency (NCA), during the PTI government, seized assets worth 190 million pounds that belonged to a Pakistani property magnate. The assets would be handed over to the Pakistani government, the agency said.

Vawda, in a fiery slew of fresh allegations following his appearance at NAB on Wednesday, claimed that ex-ISI chief Hameed was not only involved in corruption but was also the "biggest beneficiary."

He said, "I was the only minister to have opposed the plans," adding, "I told them there would be a NAB case over this."

Vawda also said, "People are naming Zulfi Bukhari and Shahzad Akbar in this matter but there is a name that everyone seems to have forgotten about, who just so happens to be the one to have taken the lion's share in the scandal, and it is former DG ISI Faiz Hameed."

"He took full advantage of this scandal. His followers are present in the Senate to this date. Whether they are politicians or bureaucrats, everyone will be held accountable," he continued, "I have simple led the nation to the tipoff the iceberg."

The former minister also stated that he has submitted his statement to the anti-graft body investigating the matter. "Billions of rupees were not gained overnight just like that, it was all planned," he said.

He also said that he had already warned that Faiz Hameed wants to eliminate Imran Khan and take his place, adding, "The plan to cause harm to national assets and spread unrest was finalised long before May 9."

Notably, a huge mob of PTI supporters held massive violent protests across Pakistan following the arrest of the party's chief Imran Khan from the Islamabad High Court. Hours after his detention, the mob barged into the Residence of Commander Corps Residence and also into GHQ.

Imran Khan was released two days after his detention.

