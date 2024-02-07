"Exercise will get as real as it can be": Captain Shobhit Mishra as IAF gears up for Exercise Vayushakti 2024

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], February 7 : The preparations of the Indian Air Force for 'Exercise Vayushakti 2024' are in full swing. It will take place on February 17 and all frontline aircraft, including the Rafale fighter jets.

Captain Shobhit Mishra, the Chief Operation Officer Group, toldthat the exercise will "get as real as it can be."

He said, "Air Force Station Jodhpur is one of the biggest air bases of the Indian Air Force and is one of the primary air bases for launching a plethora of aircraft towards Exercise Vayushakti 2024. The aircraft that are likely to operate from here are the versatile Su-30 MK and the newest induction, the Rafale aircraft."

The officer stated that this exercise aims to revalidate the concept of operations.

"Number of weapons will be fired by these aircraft; some of the weapons that will be fired by Rafale contain air-to-air missiles. And Su-30 MK will be carrying out carpet bombing..." he said.

"The aim of this exercise is to revalidate our concept of operations and the exercise will get as real as it can be," he added.

The 'Exercise Vayushakti' has been going on since 1954.

The VayuShakti-2024 would be in the form of a major firepower demonstration in Jaisalmer where all the major fighter aircraft, including the Rafale, Su-30MKIs, LCA Tejas, Mirage 2000 and MiG-29s, would be showcasing their firepower by shooting different missiles and bombs at designated targets.77 fighter planes, 41 helicopters and five transport aircraft will take part in the exercise. Further, there will be demonstrations of surface-to-air, air-to-air, and air-to-ground weapons.

All frontline aircraft, including the Rafale fighter jets and Prachand attack choppers, will take part in the Indian Air Force's Exercise Vayushakti, Air Force Vice Chief-Air Marshal AP Singh said last week.

The exercise is scheduled to be held on February 17 in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer.

"All frontline aircraft, including the Rafale fighter jets and Prachand attack choppers, would be taking part in Exercise Vayushakti. We would also be airlifting Army guns in the exercise," AP Singh said.

The exercise of Vayushakti has been going on since 1954. The Air Force Vice Chief said that the IAF would be showcasing its capability to carry out accurate bombing on targets in the exercise.

"The Made in India LCA Tejas, Prachand attack helicopters and ALH Dhruv would be taking part. In two hours, we would be dropping around 40-50 tonnes of ordnance in a one- to two-kilometre radius," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor