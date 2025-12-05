"Expecting new perspectives," Russian firm Intrud COO says on Putin's India visit

New Delhi [India], December 5 : Elena Velyaeva, Chief Operating Officer of Russian firm Intrud, hoped that new perspectives would come to the fore as the Russian President Vladimir Putin began his two-day visit to India

Velyaeva, while speaking to ANI, noted that India has had close ties with Russia since the time of the erstwhile USSR.

"We are expecting new perspectives and new relations with the business and with education and with manpower as well. So we think that there are very many opportunities and we're like in the very beginning of the way because we have very many relations with the different countries, especially with India and historically we have very many interesting projects before when it was a big country, the USSR, and now we think that we can envelope our new projects and new perspectives," she said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry shared images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally welcoming President Vladimir Putin at Delhi Airport, highlighting the warm reception. This gesture underscores the strong diplomatic ties between India and Russia.

PM Modi's decision to meet Russian President Putin at the aircraft ramp was unexpected, and the Russian side had not been informed in advance, the Kremlin told Sputnik.

The Russian Foreign Ministry shared visuals of PM Modi personally welcoming Putin.

In a post on X, the MFA said, "President Vladimir Putin has arrived in India for a two-day state visit. The Russian leader received a warm personal welcome from Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

🇷🇺🇮🇳 President Vladimir #Putin has arrived in India for a two-day state visit. The Russian leader received a warm personal welcome from Prime Minister @narendramodi.#DruzhbaDosti pic.twitter.com/jUeufbIdCv — MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) December 4, 2025

The visit underscores India's strategic balancing act in global politics, strengthening ties with Russia while navigating relationships with the West. Key discussions may include the Ukraine conflict, Afghanistan, and expanding the India-Russia Strategic Partnership.

Putin, who on his first visit to India in four years was given a traditional welcome with a cultural dance at the airport, following which the two leaders departed in the same vehicle. He will be in India from November 4-5.

