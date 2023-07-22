Explained: Why is Europe so hot and how long will it last?

Athens [Greece], July 22 : Europe has been dealing with the effects of extreme weather, from record-breaking heatwaves to disastrous wildfires, reported Al Jazeera.

This month, the World Meteorological Organisation reported that the first week of July was the hottest on record.

The severe temperatures followed the hottest June on record, which was caused by a combination of climate change and El Nino, a cyclical weather phenomenon that warms the Pacific Ocean.

A so-called heat dome that covered the southern part of Europe this week contributed to some of the warmest temperatures that Europe has seen so far this summer, as per Al Jazeera.

On July 10, a high-pressure anticyclone with the name Cerberus — a nod to the terrifying watchdog of the underworld from Greek mythology — started to approach from the south.

It was followed by Charon, named after a mythological ferryman who carried souls from the world of the living to the world of the dead. Parts of Greece, Spain, and Italy had temperatures above 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit) during that weather system.

The prevailing hot weather in Europe may have also been influenced by an Atlantic Ocean heatwave that was reported in early July, the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts suggested on Wednesday.

Most of the Atlantic's basins have experienced an increase in temperature, particularly those in North America and Europe. Ocean heatwaves warm the air masses above them and can change atmospheric circulation patterns, according to Al Jazeera.

Scientists predict that increased frequency, extreme heat, and dangerous heatwaves will be a result of climate change, which is mostly caused by greenhouse gas emissions from burning fossil fuels.

“Climate change across the globe is increasing the frequency, intensity and duration of heatwaves,” Akshay Deoras, a research scientist at the National Centre for Atmospheric Science at the University of Reading, told Al Jazeera.

“It’s effectively making heatwaves into severe heatwaves," he added.

What are anticyclones?

Anticyclones are the antithesis of cyclones and bring stormy weather. They are high-pressure areas with slower-moving winds. As a result, they are frequently related to sunny, warm weather, although they can also become heat sinks.

“If a high pressure comes in our region, and if it just moves away in a couple of days, then you don’t get that much heating because that’s just a transient phenomenon. But if it stays longer, then the temperatures go up,” Deoras said.

“That’s what happened last week. There was this high-pressure region that came from North Africa and anchored itself over Southern Europe. Then it went away, and we got another [one] this week, which they called the Charon new heatwave,” he added.

Hannah Cloke, a climate scientist also at the University of Reading, described what the phenomenon feels like, according to Al Jazeera.

“The bubble of hot air that has inflated over Southern Europe has turned Italy and surrounding countries into a giant pizza oven,” she said in a statement.

“The hot air, which pushed in from Africa, is now staying put with settled high-pressure conditions meaning that heat in warm sea, land and air continues to build,” Cloke added.

Which countries have been most affected?

The countries most impacted by the heatwave include Greece, Italy and Spain; however, parts of France, Germany and Poland also faced major heatwaves.

How long will the heatwave last?

The extreme temperatures are expected to last until this Thursday before a less warm air mass moves in from the north. However, the relief might not last long as another period of extreme heat is expected at the beginning of next week (Sunday through Tuesday), as per the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts.

If the heat dome is not disrupted, the forecast predicted it is possible that Europe could keep experiencing more episodes of extreme heat.

What can be anticipated for Southern Europe in coming days?

Greece's future temperatures are predicted to range from 41 to 45 C (105 to 113 F). All archaeological monuments, including the Acropolis in Athens, will be closed from noon to 5:30 pm (09:00 to 14:30 GMT) through Sunday, according to the Ministry of Culture.

High temperatures are predicted for central and southern Italy, with a maximum of 40C (104F) in Sardinia and 41C (105F) in Palermo. However, a break from the heat is anticipated when Charon weakens in the north.

There will also be some relief in some parts of Spain. Northeastern Spain is predicted to see storms, and the western Canary Islands will have significant wind gusts. On the other hand, Seville and Cordoba in the south are predicted to experience 38C (110F) temperatures on Sunday, Al Jazeera reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor