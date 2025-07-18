Explosion at LA Sheriff's Training Center Leaves 3 Dead; Cause Under Investigation

At least Three people died in an explosion at a Los Angeles County Sheriff's department training facility. This incident took place on Friday morning around 7:30 am at Biscailuz Training Center. The cause of this incident is not disclosed yet.

According to KTLA employees mistook this blast as an earthquake. Bomb squad from the Los Angeles Police Department arrived at the center at around 8.45 a.m. local time. The Los Angeles Times reported that a bomb squad was moving some explosives when the blast occurred.

Attorney General Pam Bondi Commented on the blast and posted on X saying, "Just spoke to @USAttyEssayli about what appears to be a horrific incident that killed at least three at a law enforcement training facility in Los Angeles."

I just spoke to @USAttyEssayli about what appears to be a horrific incident that killed at least three at a law enforcement training facility in Los Angeles.



Our federal agents are at the scene and we are working to learn more. Please pray for the families of the sheriff’s… — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) July 18, 2025

“Our federal agents are at the scene and we are working to learn more. Please pray for the families of the sheriff’s deputies killed," he concluded.