Explosion hits bus in Turkey's Bursa leaving one dead, several injured

An explosion occurred on a bus in Turkey's northwestern province of Bursa, one person was killed and several injured, media reported on Wednesday.

The explosion hit a bus carrying prison guards at around 07:30 local time (04:30 GMT), according to the Hurriyet newspaper.

The cause is yet to be established.

According to the prison staff's first statement, a version of a terrorist attack is being considered.

An investigation is underway. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

