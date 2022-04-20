Explosion hits bus in Turkey's Bursa leaving one dead, several injured
An explosion occurred on a bus in Turkey's northwestern province of Bursa, one person was killed and several injured, media reported on Wednesday.
The explosion hit a bus carrying prison guards at around 07:30 local time (04:30 GMT), according to the Hurriyet newspaper.
The cause is yet to be established.
According to the prison staff's first statement, a version of a terrorist attack is being considered.
An investigation is underway. (ANI/Sputnik)
