Explosion occurs in Afghanistan's capital Kabul
By ANI | Published: January 13, 2022 04:47 PM2022-01-13T16:47:45+5:302022-01-13T16:55:23+5:30
A blast occurred in Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Thursday, local media reported citing Interior Ministry.
A blast occurred in Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Thursday, local media reported citing Interior Ministry.
Taking to Twitter, Tolo News said that the blast occurred in the Parwan-e-Si area of PD4 in Kabul city.
"The Interior Ministry confirmed a roadside bomb blast this afternoon in the Parwan-e-Si area of PD4 in Kabul city, Tolo News tweeted.
So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the explosion. Further details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app