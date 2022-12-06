Explosion reported in Afghanistan's Balkh province

An explosion occurred in Afghanistan's Balkh province on Tuesday, local media reported.

The blast took place at the Seyed Abad intersection in the third district of Mazar-Sharif city, TOLOnews reported.

The security forces have reached the place, according to the Afghan news agency.

The story is developing and more information is awaited in this regard.

Last week, the UN Security Council (UNSC) condemned the attack on a religious school in Afghanistan that resulted in the killing of at least 20 students and wounding dozens of others.

"The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the heinous terrorist attack on innocent students and children at the religious school in Aybak, in the Samangan province, on 30 November," the UNSC statement said on Thursday.

The attack resulted in the death of at least 20 students and children, and left a dozen wounded.

"The members of the Security Council expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims, and they wished a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured," the UNSC said.

The 15-member Security Council underscored the need to hold the perpetrators of the attacks accountable, the statement added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor