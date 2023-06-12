Expo Centre Sharjah takes part in Sfax International Fair

Sharjah [UAE], June 12 (ANI/WAM): Expo Centre Sharjah has announced it is participating in the 57th edition of the Sfax International Fair, which commenced in the city of Sfax, Tunisia, on June 9, 2023, to bolster its regional and international presence, diversify its participation in foreign exhibitions, and explore collaborative opportunities with various stakeholders in the exhibition industry.

During the event, the Centre highlighted the latest developments in the exhibition sector in Sharjah and showcased the emirate's leading position in the regional and global exhibitions industry.

A delegation from the Centre, led by CEO Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, demonstrated its innovative business strategies and organisational measures adopted to create additional value for the exhibition sector and promote its sustainable growth.

The delegation held several meetings with several officials, focusing on strengthening cooperative relations between Sharjah and Tunisia to meet the aspirations of the exhibition and conference sector on each side. The delegation also met with various representatives of entities participating in the exhibition, discussing potential avenues to enhance their participation in future events in Sharjah.

Al Midfa emphasised that the Centre is committed to fostering diverse partnerships across all nations, particularly with its Arab counterparts in the exhibitions sector, to explore the current status and future prospects of the sector while enhancing collaboration, promoting strategic partnerships, and coordinating joint Arab exhibitions.

Al Midfa highlighted that the Sfax International Fair is one of the most important events hosted by Tunisia. The Centre's participation in this pivotal regional event will further enhance its cooperation and coordination with Arab counterparts while also discussing ways to empower the exhibitions and conference industry to play its primary role in supporting economic development.

Running until June 25, 2023, the Sfax International Fair brings together more than 180 exhibitors, representing major companies from within Tunisia and abroad. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor