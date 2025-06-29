Extermination of everything Russian must stop to resolve conflict with Ukraine: Lavrov

Bishkek, June 29 Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that to resolve the conflict with Ukraine, it is important to halt the process of legislative extermination of all Russians on its territory, local media reported on Sunday.

"It is no less important to stop the criminal activity of the Kyiv regime in legislatively exterminating everything Russian, all the rights of Russians and Russian-speaking residents of Ukraine, which are guaranteed, by the way, by the constitution of this country, but which have been legislatively exterminated in what concerns the Russian language at all stages of education, in the media, in the sphere of culture and many other areas," said the Russian Foreign Minister.

He also mentioned that Moscow is convinced that it is necessary to eliminate the root causes of the Russia-Ukraine conflict to reliably resolve all issues.

"First of all, as Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly emphasised, this is the elimination of threats to Russia's security that have arisen as a result of NATO's expansion to the East, attempts to draw Kyiv into the North Atlantic Alliance with plans to create military infrastructure on the territory of Ukraine, infrastructure aimed against the Russian Federation," he said.

Lavrov made these remarks following his meeting with Kyrgyzstan's Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubayev, according to the TASS news agency.

Meanwhile, Kulubayev, after his meeting with his Russian counterpart, said that a "special partnership" between Russia and Kyrgyzstan has been developed.

"Russia is one of the few states with which the Kyrgyz Republic has developed a special level of partnership and allied relations," said the Kyrgyzstan Foreign Minister.

