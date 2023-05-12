"Facilitator of terrorist": Maryam Nawaz Sharif attacks Pak Chief Justice over Imran Khan

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 12 : Maryam Nawaz Sharif, daughter of the former Pakistan Prime Minister and PML-N chief, Nawaz Sharif, launched a scathing attack against the Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial calling him a "facilitator of a terrorist".

"Being the Chief Justice does not mean enslaving the state to a person who has burnt every symbol of national honour and national defence to ashes through his pet thugs," she tweeted.

"Preventing such a person from being arrested in any case, makes him a royal guest. To keep doing it, to criticize it is an insult to every Pakist apart from those martyrs and Ghazis whose every sign was attacked," Maryam tweeted further.

She wrote that the CJP is no longer the judiciary, and the Constitution and law have become a threat to the justice system and national security.

Addressing Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial directly, Maryam further wrote on Twitter, "You have lost your dignity after becoming a facilitator of a terrorist playing with the country's destiny."

"You are using your chair for Imran's politics so now be prepared for political backlash," she posted, in a warning to the Chief Justice.

Earlier, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) president Maulana Fazal-Ur-Rehman called on the nation to march towards Supreme Court and protest against the release of Imran Khan. He asked the party workers to resort to violence if touched or harmed by the security forces.

