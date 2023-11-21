Falaq Naaz of 'Bigg Boss' fame to return to screens in web series

Mumbai, Nov 21 Actress Falaq Naaz, who was recently seen in 'Bigg Boss OTT 2', will return to screens in a web series.

The actress now has revealed that she will be next seen in a web series that will release in February 2024.

Falaq acquired a huge fan following with her appearance in 'Bigg Boss OTT 2'.

In a candid chat, the actress opened up on this season of 'Bigg Boss' and her excitement for the upcoming project.

Talking about her upcoming project, Falaq said: "Very soon my fans will see me on the screen. I am very excited for my next project which is a web series. It will be released in February 2024. We are still shooting for the same. Hopefully it will finish soon. I am very excited for the project and I am hoping the audience will also enjoy it."

Talking about this season of 'Bigg Boss', the actres said: "Till now I have not seen anyone being real in the show except Munawar. He is the most sensible contestant this time.

"I believe, in that show you can pretend for a while but sooner or later your real personality shows off. So that still has to come out. But as of now I feel Munawar might win the show," she said.

