Fallen Israeli soldier gives gift of life to two patients

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 13 (ANI/TPS): An Israeli soldier who lost his life trying protect Kibbutz Kfar Aza from Hamas's assault gave the gift of life to two Israelis on Wednesday, the Beilinson Hospital in Petach Tikvah announced on Thursday.

The family of Israel Defense Forces Lt. Roi Nahari donated his lungs and liver to two patients. The 23-year-old's lungs were transplanted to a 72 year-old man who is in stable condition, while the liver was transplanted to Olga Paikin, a 44-year-old married mother of five from the Negev town of Yeruham.

"When they told me a donation was available, I was very excited, and when I found out the donation was from an officer who had just been killed in the war in the South I was moved to my core," said Paikin.

"His family has saved my life, and done so during the darkest days of their lives. There are no adequate words to say how thankful I am to them and Lt. Nahari," she said.

Paikin works in a glass factory and has suffered from hepatitis for 30 years. The life-saving procedure is Paikin's third liver transplant.

The 23-year-old Nahari, a resident of Moshav Ora, on the outskirts of Jerusalem, was killed on Monday at Kfar Aza. Around 70 Palestinian terrorists infiltrated the kibbutz, killing at least 100 civilians, including children.

A statement issued by the Nahari family said they believed the organ donation would've been his wish.

Nahari is survived by his parents, a twin brother and two younger brothers.

Beilinson Hospital handles 70 per cent of Israel's organ transplants.

"Our hearts break for the Nahari family who suffered an unimaginable loss and yet during their darkest hour, they thought about how Roi could continue to help others by donating his organs so that these individuals can have a renewed gift of life," said Dr. Eviatar Nesher, director of Beilinson's department of organ transplants. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor