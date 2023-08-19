Fast-moving wildfire prompts emergency declaration in Canadian province

Ottawa, Aug 19 Authorities in Canada's British Columbia (BC) province have declared a state of emergency as a fast-moving wildfire is threatening to destroy more homes in the area around the city of West Kelowna, the media reported on Saturday.

In a series of tweets late Friday night, British Colombia premier David Eby said: "This year, we’re facing the worst wildfireseason ever. Over the past 24 hrs, the situation has evolved rapidly and we are in for an extremely challenging situation in the days ahead. Given these fast-moving conditions, we are declaring a provincial state of emergency.

"A provincial state of emergency allows the Province to enact emergency orders. Emergency orders could include travel restrictions to specific areas if people do not respect our calls to avoid non-essential travel to the central Interior and southeastern BC.

"We’re calling on all British Columbians to be alert, listen to local officials and follow evacuation orders. We will get through this together."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor