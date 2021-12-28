FATA's anti-merger faction announces long march towards Islamabad against merger with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA)'s anti-merger faction has announced a series of rallies in the region alongside long March towards Islamabad in pursuance of their demands including reversal of FATA's merger with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and restoration of the region legal status back, local media reported.

A grand FATA National Jirga comprising of Tribal elders and Maliks gathered in Islamabad on Monday and reiterated their demands and vowed to initiate an agitation campaign against FATA's merger into KP during the coming weeks, The Frontier Post reported.

It further reported that the proclaimed Tribal National Jirga was comprised of several tribal leaders including Jaffar Khan Adam Khel, Brigadier (retired) Saeed Nazir, Bismillah Khan, Rehat Afridi, Shakir Afridi and others, the leaders shared their future strategy with media against the enactment of 25th Constitutional amendment and merger of FATA in to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa back in May 2018.

The Speakers claimed that FATA National Jirga is a traditional forum of tribal leaders from seven tribal agencies and six Tribal regions of Ex. FATA, which is working for reversal of the unconstitutional and illegal merger of Erstwhile FATA into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to Speakers, peace, unity and development are the fundamental principles of the FATA National Jirga, The Frontier Post reported.

According to Jaffar Khan Adam khel, the merger of FATA was an unconstitutional act, which must be reversed according to the desires of the people of the area.

The Speakers said that FATA National Jigra has informed the government about its goals and demands and that government must act according to the desire of the people of the area; otherwise Jirga had formulated the future course of action under which local rallies will be organized in Headquarters of various districts during first phase, The Frontier Post reported.

While, long March toward Islamabad will be organized during the second phase of their campaign in March 2022.

The Tribal leaders claimed that they have full support of the people of the area and the government must consider their demands.

