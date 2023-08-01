Fawad Chaudhry submits written apology to Pak Election Commission in contempt case 

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 1 : Pakistan's former Information and Broadcasting Minister, Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday submitted a written apology to the Election Commission of Pakistan in a contempt case, Pakistan-based ARY News reported.

The ECP has reserved its decision in the contempt case against the former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader, according to ARY News. Speaking to reporters at the election commission, Fawad Chaudhry called for a charter of democracy before general elections in Pakistan.

Fawad Chaudhry said, "How could the election be possible without addressing the issue of estrangement between PTI chairman and Nawaz Sharif?" He further said, "If elections are held without addressing this estrangement nothing will be solved." Chaudhry stressed that the normalisation of Pakistan is required more than the polls.

In August last year, the electoral watchdog issued notices to Fawad Chaudhry and others for allegedly using "intemperate" language against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja and the electoral body, ARY News reported.

During the previous hearing, Fawad Chaudhry apologised to the ECP and requested to withdraw the show cause notice issued against him. He further said whatever he had spoken was the narrative of the party as he was its spokesperson, according to ARY News.

He said, "It was the party’s position which I described." He added, "I respect the institutions including ECP." Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja asked Fawad Chaudhry whether he will kill anyone on the orders of the party chief, the report said.

Chief Election Commissioner further said PTI had said a lot against him, his family and ECP in public gatherings. Fawad Chaudhry was asked to submit an apology in writing to the ECP and the electoral body will review it.

On July 25, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) deferred the indictment of Pakistan's former Prime Minister, Imran Khan, till August 2 in a case related to contempt of the electoral body and the chief election commissioner (CEC), Pakistan-based Dawn reported.

The ECP issued the directions as a four-member bench headed by member Nisar Durrani heard the case on Tuesday, according to Dawn reported. During the hearing on Tuesday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan appeared before ECP since the matter was taken up in October 2022.

The decision comes after the ECP on Monday ordered Islamabad police to arrest Imran Khan and pre­sent him before the elect­ion watchdog. During the hearing on Tuesday, Imran Khan appeared before the ECP bench alongside his counsel, Shoaib Shaheen, Dawn reported.

A member of the ECP bench said that they had intended to indict the PTI chairman in the case today. However, Imran Khan's lawyer requested ECP to defer the hearing as he required more time to gather the case record, according to the report.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor