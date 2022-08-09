FBI raids Former US President Donald Trump's Florida home

Former President Donald Trump said FBI agents raided his Mar-a-Lago estate on Monday and broke into his safe, possibly connected to a US Justice Department investigation of Trump's removal of official presidential records to the Florida resort.The unprecedented search of a former president's home would mark a significant escalation into the records investigation, which is one of several probes Trump is facing from his time in office and in private business. The Justice Department declined to comment on the raid, which Trump in a statement said involved a "large group of FBI agents."



The FBI's headquarters in Washington and its field office in Miami both declined comment.The search appeared to concern boxes of documents that Trump brought with him from the White House to the Florida club, the New York Times reported, citing two unnamed people familiar with the investigation.Trump said the estate "is currently under siege, raided, and occupied." He did not say why the raid took place."After working and cooperating with the relevant government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate," Trump said, adding: "They even broke into my safe!"