Federation of Gujarati Associations writes letter to opposition leader Poilievre, expresses concern over attack on Hindus in Canada

Ottawa, Nov 5 Condemning the recent attack on Hindu devotees at a temple in Canada, Federation of Gujarati Associations(FOGA) Chief Jagdish Patel on Monday wrote a letter to the country's Leader of the Opposition Conservative Party, Pierre Poilievre, expressing concerns over rising hate crimes against Indian-Canadians.

The FOGA appealed to Poilievre to take swift political action against anti-Hindu hate crimes taking place in Canada which threatens the safety and freedom of the Hindu community.

In a statement on X, Patel said: "On behalf of the Federation of Gujarati Associations (FOGA), the Hindu community, I am writing to convey the urgent need for political action against the escalating anti-Hindu hate crimes that threaten our safety and freedoms."

The FOGA Chief further added: "While your support for Hindus abroad is commendable, we are deeply concerned by the inaction on the challenges Hindus face right here in Canada. The rise in attacks on Hindu temples across Canada is deeply troubling. Our sacred spaces are vandalised, desecrated, and intimidated by extremist groups who seek to instill fear. Those of us who attempt to bring attention to these issues are often disregarded, which leaves our community feeling marginalised and vulnerable in our own country."

The letter further said: "The Hindu community in Canada is vast and diverse, including people from regions like the Caribbean, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bangladesh, and India. We have proudly contributed to Canada's prosperity as dedicated, law-abiding citizens with a strong sense of duty. However, despite these contributions, our voices are being ignored."

"Adding to this, the cancellation of Diwali on the Hill -- a celebration attended by close to a million Indo-Canadians, including Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, and Muslims -- has reinforced our feeling of exclusion. Diwali is a powerful expression of unity, and its cancellation undermines Canada's multicultural principles. Unchecked extremist ideologies not only threaten temple-goers but also impact the younger generation, who face divisive rhetoric and discrimination in schools, workplaces, and public spaces.

"As Leader of the Conservative Party, I urge you to take a firm stance against these targeted attacks and call for immediate, bipartisan action to safeguard the Hindu community. This could include introducing tougher legislation on hate crimes, increased support for local law enforcement, and educational campaigns to foster understanding among Canadians of all backgrounds."

"We call upon you to take decisive action to protect the Hindu community, ensure our right to worship in peace and uphold our shared Canadian values. this is a matter of justice, respect, and inclusivity --principles we expect our leaders to defend."

