"Feel at home here": Scottish First Minister welcomes Palestinians arriving for medical treatment

Edinburgh [Scotland] September 21 : Scotland's First Minister John Swinney has written an open letter welcoming Palestinians arriving in the country for medical treatment.

In his letter addressed to "the children, families and students of Gaza arriving in Scotland," Swinney said he wanted to extend a "heartfelt welcome" on behalf of the people of Scotland. He said Scotland had been horrified by the "catastrophic situation" unfolding in Gaza over the past two years.

https://x.com/JohnSwinney/status/1969438032412504418

"No one should have to endure the deep trauma and suffering that you and your loved ones have been exposed to," he wrote, assuring that the Scottish Government would continue to press for a ceasefire, more humanitarian aid and an end to "Israel's illegal occupation of Palestine," he said.

The First Minister said Scotland had a proud history of welcoming people from around the world and that Palestinians arriving for treatment would find "neighbours and friends" in local communities. "Please know there are a wide range of support services available to make your time in Scotland more comfortable," he added.

Swinney also said Scotland stood in solidarity with the Palestinian people. "Our country believes in justice and equality. You will see many signs of support for Palestine around Scotland. I hope this will make it easier for you to feel at home here," he wrote.

His message comes as Israeli air and ground operations intensified to capture Gaza City, the enclave's largest urban centre. According to Al Jazeera, 91 Palestinians were killed in a single day on Sunday, including families sheltering in homes and people fleeing northern Gaza.

At least 76 of the victims died in strikes on residential houses, shelters, tents for displaced people and a truck carrying civilians who had been ordered to evacuate. Among the dead were relatives of Mohammed Abu Salmiya, director of al-Shifa, Gaza's largest hospital. His brother, sister-in-law and their children were killed when his family home was struck.

Hamas condemned the attack, calling it "a bloody terrorist message directed at doctors to force them to leave the city."

Another Israeli strike hit a truck in Gaza City's Nasr area, killing at least four people on board, as per Al Jazeera.

