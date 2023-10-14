'Feels like I'm on top of the world,' says Gautam Singh Vig on debut film 'Hukus Bukus'

Mumbai, Oct 14 Actor Gautam Singh Vig, who is known for his works in shows like ‘Naamkaran’, ‘Pinjara Khubsurati Ka’, ‘Tantra’ and ‘Junnoniyat’, is now all set for the release of his debut Bollywood film ‘Hukus Bukus’.

This cricket-based film is set against the enchanting backdrop of Kashmir, which captures the region's natural beauty in all its glory, adding an extra layer of visual splendour to the narrative. The film is a testament to the power of storytelling, artistry, and collaboration.

Directed by Vinay Bhardwaj, it is a compelling story that revolves around cricket, love, faith and belief in the mystique of Kashmir. It stars Darsheel Safary and Naisha Khanna.

Talking about the same, Gautam shared: “It feels amazing to have a debut with this film called ‘Hukus Bukus’. It's a very emotional, a very loving film, a very sensitive topic and yeah making my debut into Bollywood with this film it's an amazing experience.”

“The team is really nice, the vibe.. everything was amazing and the producers, director trusted me and I just wanted to prove to them that you know they made a good choice. So yeah, it was an amazing experience shooting. I'm very excited for the release of the film and just feel like I'm on top of the world and very nervous, very excited at the same time,” he said.

Speaking of his role, Gautam said: “My role in the film was very different from my normal characters- -very responsible and emotional. It was challenging because meanwhile I was shooting for other projects also, and maintaining the look was difficult.”

Gautam further expressed gratitude to television, saying, “I think whatever I learned today it's from TV and I always, you know, will be thankful and obliged about it.”

“I always wanted to get into films and so this year it started with this film and I'm happy about it as I always wanted to do good work. I am trying my best, putting my 200 percent to prove myself, to work in the Hindi film industry,” he said.

The flick will be released on November 3.

Meanwhile, Gautam is also known for his participation in the reality show ‘Bigg Boss 16’.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor