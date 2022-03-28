FICCI CASCADE organises session on 'Strategies to Combat Smuggling and Counterfeiting'

New Delhi, March 28 The existence and operation of illicit trade vis-a-vis counterfeiting and smuggling has been an enduring problem that has escalated in scope and magnitude, impacting industries, government, economies, and the health and safety of the consumers.

Moreover, such operations have close links to terror organisations and criminal networks. In fact, it is today one of the biggest challenges faced by India and its industry, impacting the country's image in the global arena.

FICCI CASCADE organised an interactive session on the ‘Strategies to Combat Smuggling and Counterfeiting' on March 26 in Amritsar. The objective was to facilitate a wider exchange of ideas and ensure a multifaceted perspective to understand the gravity of the menace caused by illicit trade.

The session focused on issues such as need for increased consumer awareness; strengthening of enforcement regime; improvement in regulatory mechanism; and enhanced stakeholder collaboration.

Highlighting the global menace of counterfeiting and smuggling, Manmohan Sarin, former Lokayukta, NCT of Delhi, and ex-Chief Justice, Jammu & Kashmir High Court, said, "The World Economic Forum stated that illicit trade has resulted in an annual drain of $2.2 trillion, which is approximately 3 per cent of the world GDP in 2020."

While complimenting the enforcement officers of Punjab, who have been relentlessly pursuing smugglers and counterfeiters, Sarin said that their hands-on approach has led to a large number of seizures of fake and smuggled consumer goods, alcohol, food products, gold, cigarettes, fertilisers and others in the state.

Rahul Nangare, Commissioner of Customs (Preventive), Amritsar, said that 32 kg gold from Afghanistan, 584 kg heroine from Pakistan and 483 kg cannabis were seized by the enforcement authorities recently.

Talking about the menace of smuggling, he underscored the importance of inter-agency coordination, international collaborations, capacity building of officers and need for modern examination machine for creating a balance between enforcement and trade facilitation.

Sanjay Gaur, Deputy Inspector General, Border Security Force, Punjab, highlighted the challenges such as difficult terrains, extreme climate and porous borders faced by BSF officers in their day-to-day operations.

"Items such as heroine, arms and ammunition, FICN, gold, silver and tobacco are the most smuggled items across borders," he said.

The interactive session was also addressed by eminent members including Debi Prasad Dash, former Principal Director General, DRI, and Chairman, Enforcement Committee, World Customs Organisation; Hem Kumar Pande, former Secretary, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; Sanjeev Tripathi, former Chief of Research and Analysis Wing (RAW); Kameswari Subramanian, former Chief Commissioner of Central Excise Customs and Service Tax, Bengaluru Zone, and international expert on Customs law, procedures and trade facilitation; Narendra Sabharwal, former Deputy Director General, WIPO, Geneva, and Chairman, FICCI – IP Committee; P.K. Malhotra, former Secretary, Ministry of Law and Justice; Guriqbal Singh Jaiya, former Director, SME Division, WIPO; and Deep Chand, former Special Commissioner of Police, New Delhi , and advisor, FICCI CASCADE.

FICCI's Committee Against Smuggling and Counterfeiting Activities Destroying the Economy (CASCADE), over the years, has been actively focusing on curbing the problem of growing illicit trade in smuggled, pass-offs and counterfeit goods.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor