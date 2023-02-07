Fifth earthquake strikes Turkey as death toll rises above 5,000

Two fresh earthquakes of 5.6 and 5.7 magnitude hit Turkey on Tuesday, a day after three deadly quakes - also felt in Syria, Lebanon and Israel - rocked the country, having claimed more than 5,000 lives so far. The massive 7.8 magnitude quake was followed by dozens of aftershocks. A second major earthquake registering 7.5 on the Richter scale hit central Turkey just a few hours later, causing panic among rescue workers and survivors. In the evening, another quake of magnitude 6.0 hit the area, causing more damage and loss of lives.

The government of India has called an urgent meeting with Indian carriers that operate flights to Turkey, in the aftermath of earthquakes in the western Asian country. During the meeting, India's low-cost airline IndiGo offered free cargo movement to Istanbul on its scheduled flights. The Indian aviation regulator has held a meeting with Indian carriers over operating flights to Turkey for cargo movements in commercial scheduled flights. IndiGo has offered free cargo movement on its scheduled commercial flights using Boeing 777 aircraft to Istanbul." an aviation industry source told ANI.