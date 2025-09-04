"Fighting against terrorism is duty of all countries," PM Modi thanks Singapore PM for support on Pahalgam terror attack

New Delhi [India], September 4 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday thanked Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong for their sympathy towards the victims of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

PM Modi in a joint Press Conference with Singaporean Prime Minister Wong said that both the nations share similar concerns regarding terrorism, and fighting terrorism is the duty of all humanitarian countries.

"We share common concerns regarding terrorism. We believe that fighting against terrorism with unity is the duty of all humanitarian countries. In the wake of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, I express my gratitude to Prime Minister Wong and the Government of Singapore for their sympathy towards the people of India and for their support in our fight against terrorism," he said.

PM Modi said that the India-Singapore relations go beyond diplomacy and revolve around peace around the whole region.

"Our relations go far beyond diplomacy. This is a partnership with purpose, rooted in shared values, guided by mutual interests and driven by a common vision for peace, progress and prosperity," he said.

After the Operation Sindoor, an All-Party Parliamentary Delegation led by Member of Parliament, Sanjay Kumar Jha visited Singapore on May 27. Their visit to Singapore was as part of India's outreach with countries in the region to convey the significance of Operation Sindoor and the new normal in India's strategy against terrorism.

During the interactions with Singaporean interlocutors, the delegation conveyed India's stance on the events since the terror attack in Pahalgam, Operation Sindoor and new normal in India's strategy against terrorism. They briefed about the new benchmark in India's fight against terrorism; India will give a fitting reply if there is a terrorist attack on India, India will not tolerate any nuclear blackmail and India will not differentiate between the government sponsoring terrorism and the masterminds of terrorism. The delegation requested for continued support from Singapore in the fight against terrorism.

