'Finally my prayers are answered', says Mona Singh on 'Made In Heaven 2'

New Delhi, July 26 Actress Mona Singh, who will be seen in ‘Made In Heaven’ season 2, said her prayers are finally answered, as she becomes the part of the "most anticipated" show, and called it a "great piece" of writing.

Mona Singh's impressive body of work in both television and film makes her a perfect fit for the critically acclaimed series ‘Made In Heaven 2’. Known for her versatile performances, she has garnered a massive fan following over the years. With her entry into the show, audiences are speculating about the impact she will bring to the already engrossing narrative.

Talking about the same, Mona told IANS: “I still remember watching ‘Made In Heaven’ season one, and thinking why am I not a part of it. But today, it seems like, finally my prayers are answered in heaven, as I got a chance to be a part of this show.”

Produced by Excel Media & Entertainment and Tiger Baby, the second season of the International Emmy nominated series is directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, Neeraj Ghaywan, Nitya Mehra, Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar.

Speaking about the makers, Mona said: “Working with top directors- Zoya being my favourite, she is wonderful, I really look up to her. Apart from her, there is Neeraj, Nitya, Reema, and Alankrita, imagine all top directors of the industry in one show.”

“It's a great piece of writing, and the most anticipated show. I am very glad to be a part of it. I just can't wait for the world to experience the magic of season 2,” added Mona.

The details about Mona’s character in ‘Made In Heaven 2’ have been kept under tight wraps, adding an air of mystery around her role.

Mona was last seen in ‘Kafas’.

‘Made In Heaven 2’ features stellar cast including Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Shashank Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Vijay Raaz reprising their roles, and also new faces such as Mona Singh, Ishwak Singh and Trinetra Haldar.

As seen in the first season, the new season will also feature a host of cameos, whilst taking forward the nuanced narrative on various social prejudices. Season two will reveal the dichotomy of tradition, modern aspirations and belief systems set against the canvas of lavish Indian weddings.

The seven-episode series will premiere from August 10 on Prime Video.

