Finding it difficult to evacuate students stuck at Ukraine-Polish border, says Indian official

India is finding it difficult to safely evacuate many students stuck at the Ukraine-Polish border, said a government official in Poland on Saturday.

The Ukrainian guards are not helping Indian students to cross over as the situation at the border continues to worsen due to ongoing military operations.

A five-kilometre long queue has formed near the border as many Ukrainians and foreigners are moving towards Poland to seek safe shelter. A majority of students, who are stuck at the Shehyni-Medyka border, are from colleges in Lviv city.

"The Indian students at the border have been at the border for 10 hours. From the Ukraine side, the guards are not letting anyone in. They were letting women and kids. But now the situation is getting a bit violent. The people are getting frustrated, especially the Ukrainians are pushing whoever is in the line to get in front," an Indian official in Poland said.

The official added that there is nothing more they can do at this moment but wait

Amid the ongoing Ukraine-Russia crisis, the Indian Embassy in Kiev has advised Indian citizens against moving to any of the border checkpoints without prior coordination with government officials at border posts.

In an advisory to Indian nationals on Saturday, the embassy stressed that the situation at various border checkpoints is sensitive and it is working continuously with Embassies in the neighbouring countries for coordinated evacuation of our citizens.

"All Indian Citizens in Ukraine are advised to not move to any of the border posts without prior coordination with Government of India officials at the border posts (helpline numbers established) and the Emergency numbers of Embassy of India, Kiev," the advisory read.

"Embassy is finding it increasingly difficult to help the crossing of those Indian nationals who reach border checkpoints without prior intimation," it added.

The embassy further advised Indians to stay in western cities of Ukraine where access to water, food, accommodation and basic amenities is relatively safer.

This comes as the Russian military continues to advance in the capital city of Ukraine, according to media reports. Explosions in parts of Kiev were heard on Friday as Russian forces approached the city, CNN reported on Saturday.

Videos from eyewitnesses show explosions taking place in the Ukrainian capital city as some media reports said Ukraine and Russia are discussing a place and time for talks.

( With inputs from ANI )

