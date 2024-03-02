Finland's new president Stubb takes office

Helsinki, March 2 Alexander Stubb took office as the 13th President of Finland on Friday during a session of the Finnish Parliament, succeeding Sauli Niinisto.

Stubb, 55, won the presidential election in February. He once served as Finnish Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Xinhua news agency reported.

In his inaugural address, Stubb called for unity and solidarity among Finns, urging them to cherish the traditions of trust, justice, and communal support that form the basis of Finnish society, and to embrace change and technological advancements with empathy and adaptability.

Toward the end, he expressed his dedication to promoting an open, safe, and international Finland and ensuring its continued success.

