Finland's PM talks on Nato joining

Finland’s prime minister Sanna Marin has given an interview to Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, in the interview she said: "It is not a current debate, the issue is not part of the negotiation. These are national decisions. Nobody will impose nuclear weapons or permanent bases on us if we don’t want them. This issue is not on the agenda. It does not seem to me that there is even interest in deploying nuclear weapons or opening NATO bases in Finland."

"We have good defensive capabilities, we already spend more than 2% of our GDP on defence, and for decades we have invested heavily in our security, precisely because of the large and aggressive neighbour we have on our borders" she continued.

"The decision to apply for Nato membership is an act of peace, not an act of war. We must make sure that there is never a war on Finnish soil and we will always try to solve problems through diplomacy" she added.