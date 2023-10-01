Fire breaks out at nightclub in Spain, at least 7 killed

Madrid [Spain], October 1 : At least seven people were killed and four others sustained injuries after a fire broke out at a nightclub in Spain's Murcia on Sunday morning, reported CNN citing the local authorities.

According to the Murcia emergency services website, the injured are two men and two women, ages 41 and 45 and 22 and 25 respectively, who were all rushed to the hospital after inhaling smoke.

Following the incident, the emergency personnel are searching for additional victims on-site, if any. The origin of the fire, however, is still unknown.

“Worried and dismayed by the news coming from there (Murcia). The emergency services continue working,” the President of the Murcia region posted on X.

Emergency services were called in at the scene, and local firefighters asked the General Directorate of Security and Emergencies for a helicopter to help put out the fire.

Later, the emergency services declared that ground resources were sufficient to do the job

“The General Director of Security and Emergencies, Ricardo Villalba, is on-site coordinating with the Murcia City Council the necessary means to manage this tragedy,” CNN quoted the emergency services as saying.

In light of the incident, Murcia's mayor José Ballesta announced on X that the city has announced three days of mourning for "those who died in the fire that occurred at the Teatre de Atalayas nightclub."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor