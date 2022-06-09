Firecracker manufacturers in suspense as SC to take up hearing next month

Chennai, June 9 Like a boy filled with suspense and waiting for the cracker to burst after its fuse was lit, the over 1,000 units of firecracker industry in Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu is waiting in suspense with their fingers crossed.

The final hearing of the case against the industry will be heard by the Supreme Court next month. The Supreme Court's decision will determine the fate of the industry that feeds about eight lakh families, industry officials told .

"The final hearing is to be held next month. We hope something good happens for the industry and the lakhs of families who are dependent on it. We feel more for the environment, but there is some other interest that is playing against the industry," A. Asaithambi, President, Sivakasi Fireworks Manufacturers Association

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor