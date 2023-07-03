FIRs registered in Pakistan's Punjab against Ahmadi community members for sacrificing animals on Eid

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 3 : At least five FIRs have been filed against Ahmadi community members in the Punjab province of Pakistan for sacrificing animals during Eid, Dawn reported.

The complaints were filed under Section 298-C of the Pakistan Penal Code, which specifies the penalty for the Ahmadi community calling themselves Muslim, according to Dawn. It was further reported that it comes despite a 2022 Supreme Court judgement, ruling that obstructing non-Muslims from practising their religion within the confines of their place of worship was against the Constitution.

Two of the cases were lodged at the Saddar Gojra police station in Toba Tek Singh, and one each at the Saddar Shahkot police station in Nankana Sahib, the Roshanwala police station in Faisalabad, and the Badami Bagh police station in Lahore.

According to one of the FIRs filed in Toba Tek Singh alleged that on the second day of Eid, the complainant and others allegedly were Ahmadi citizens preparing to sacrifice animals and tried to stop them from "committing a crime.

The complaint stated that they went forward with the conduct, stating that it was an act which was offensive to Muslims. It further demanded that the perpetrators be prosecuted and that the flesh, hide, and instruments used to sacrifice the animal be recovered.

Moreover, a similar FIR was registered at the same police station, which alleged that on the second day of Eid, two members of the Ahmadi community were sacrificing animals.

On the first day of Eid, an FIR was filed at Nankana Sahib based on the complaint of an assistant sub-inspector. The complainant said that he received a phone call from someone claiming that Ahmadis were sacrificing animals in the village. Following an investigation, he discovered that members of the Ahmadi community were sacrificing animals, reported Dawn.

Meanwhile, one person was apprehended in Toba Tek Singh, and another was apprehended in Lahore's Badami Bagh neighbourhood. Aamir Mehmood, a community spokesperson, highlighted the Supreme Court's order from last year and questioned the basis on which police had registered proceedings against community members. He urged for the "baseless" cases to be dropped, saying the community had spent Eid "in fear" this year.

