First charter flight from Kazakhstan arrives in Goa

Panaji, Oct 26 The first charter flight of tourist season with 180 passengers from Kazakhstan arrived in the coastal state on Wednesday with more to follow from November.

After welcoming the guests at Dabolim airport, Protocol Minister Mauvin Godinho said that post COVID, people prefer to come to Goa.

"Goa is brand by itself. Goa is most preferred destination. Goa is famed for various things. Post pandemic people prefer to come to Goa," Godinho said.

He said that e-visa issue will be sorted out shortly and more charter will arrive in Goa.

"From November 3, flights from Russia will arrive and also from the UK as e-visa issue will be sorted out soon," he said.

"Dabolim airport will not be closed. It will not only survive, but it will grow even more stronger," Godinho said.

Earlier, politic in opposition and stakeholders had expressed fear that Dabolim Airport will be closed once the Mopa International airport is commissioned. However, the state government has clarified that Dabolim airport will continue to operate.

After the tourism stakeholders expressed concern over e-visa issue, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, two weeks ago, had said that the Union Home Ministry has given assurance to resolve the issue related to visa to the UK as soon as possible.

"I have discussed UK visa issue with Home Minister Amit Shah. It will be sorted out soon. There were some foreign ministry related issues, hence it was getting delayed. But he has assured to resolve it as soon as possible. Various other issues related to state were discussed," Sawant had said.

Goa is focusing on charter flights for high spending tourists and trying to attract tourists from various countries.

