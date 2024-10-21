First CICA Ministerial Conference on environmental issues held in Astana

Astana [Kazakhstan], October 21 : The recent CICA Ministerial Conference on Environmental Issues, held in Astana, marked a crucial step toward strengthening regional cooperation in addressing shared environmental challenges.

Bringing together ministers and senior officials from across Asia, the high-level event centred on pressing concerns such as climate change mitigation, biodiversity conservation, pollution control, and the development of a sustainable green economy, Ugur Turan from the CICA Secretariat stated in an official report.

The conference culminated in a high-level statement emphasising the necessity for collaborative action in tackling these issues.

Kazakhstan's Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, Yerlan Nyssanbayev, opened the conference by highlighting the importance of regional solidarity in confronting environmental challenges. He proposed the formation of the CICA Environmental Council, which would institutionalise cooperation, facilitate policy development, and mobilise funding.

This initiative, originally suggested by Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the Sixth CICA Summit in 2022, represents a pivotal moment for the organisation's efforts to advance confidence-building measures in key areas such as sustainable development, environmental protection, and disaster management.

CICA Secretary General, Ambassador Kairat Sarybay, underscored the importance of creating a framework for knowledge sharing, technology transfer, and capacity building among Member States. He pointed out that the conference represents a significant milestone in collective efforts to confront environmental issues across the region.

Despite the varying ecosystems, climates, and cultures of CICA's 28 Member States, they face common environmental challenges, and the Secretary General stressed the need for a unified response. "The Conference is a major step in enhancing cooperation to address the environmental issues confronting the continent," he noted.

The discussions at the conference covered seven primary areas for joint action, which include climate adaptation, green development, regional environmental monitoring, pollution control, and the adherence to multilateral environmental agreements and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), stated Turan.

Member States expressed their commitment to engage in constructive, forward-looking cooperation on these topics. Key initiatives ranged from Bangladesh's focus on air pollution monitoring to China's push for low-carbon development and Azerbaijan's emphasis on fostering trust among CICA members for a resilient future.

Several nations also put forward specific proposals during the conference. India advocated for international collaboration in tackling pollution and sharing best practices and technologies. Mongolia supported a binding international agreement on plastic pollution and stronger efforts to combat desertification.

Iran proposed establishing a joint platform for knowledge exchange and a centre to combat sand and dust storms, while Pakistan emphasised the urgency of transitioning to clean energy and developing disaster management systems, Turan noted.

Asia's vulnerability to environmental risks, driven by rapid industrialisation, population growth, and urbanisation, was a focal point of the discussions. The region faces significant threats from climate change, such as rising global temperatures leading to extreme weather events like floods and droughts.

Countries like Bangladesh and Pakistan are at particular risk due to sea-level rise and erratic weather patterns, which threaten agriculture, water security, and economic stability. The devastating floods in Pakistan have underscored the region's susceptibility to climate-induced disasters.

Air pollution remains a critical public health challenge, with the World Health Organisation (WHO) estimating that it contributes to 6.7 million premature deaths annually in Asia. Countries such as India, China, and Bangladesh face particularly hazardous levels of particulate matter (PM2.5), which leads to respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.

Additionally, water scarcity, biodiversity loss, and natural disasters like earthquakes and tsunamis compound the region's environmental challenges.

The commitments made at the CICA Ministerial Conference provide a robust foundation for regional cooperation in addressing these issues.

By fostering collaboration and leveraging regional strengths, CICA's Member States aim to collectively address pressing environmental challenges and work toward a sustainable future for Asia.

