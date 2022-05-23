First confirmed case of monkeypox detected in Scotland

Scotland confirmed its first case of monkeypox on Monday, Public Health Scotland said in a statement, adding that the person was receiving treatment while their contacts were being traced."We are working with NHS Boards (National Health Service) and wider partners in Scotland and the UK to investigate the source of this infection. Close contacts of the case are being identified and provided with health information and advice," said Nick Phin, Public Health Scotland's Director of Public Health Science.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Saturday (May 21, 2022) warned that there will be more cases of monkeypox as it expands surveillance in countries where the disease is not typically found. It added that it will provide further guidance and recommendations in the coming days for countries on how to mitigate the spread of monkeypox.While the first European case was confirmed on May 7 in an individual who returned to England from Nigeria, the UN agency said that there are so far 92 confirmed cases and 28 suspected cases of monkeypox that have been reported from 12 member states that are not endemic to the virus. The WHO also said that the currently available evidence suggests that those who are most at risk are those who have had close physical contact with someone with monkeypox, while they are symptomatic.

